IND vs AUS 1st T20I toss update: Rishabh Pant misses out, Jasprit Bumrah rested

IND vs AUS 1st T20I toss update

IND vs AUS 1st T20I toss update: Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rishabh Pant misses out, and Jasprit Bumrah rested for the first T20I.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

More to follow...