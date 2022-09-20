Search icon
IND vs AUS 1st T20I toss update: Rishabh Pant misses out, Jasprit Bumrah rested

IND vs AUS 1st T20I toss update: Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rishabh Pant misses out, Jasprit Bumrah rested for the first T20I.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

IND vs AUS 1st T20I toss update: Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rishabh Pant misses out, and Jasprit Bumrah rested for the first T20I. 

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

More to follow...

