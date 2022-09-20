Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIND vs AUS T20

Hardik's explosive batting reminds Twitter of Yuvraj, fans say 'Perfect Tribute'

After Hardik Pandya earns India 208 runs at the T20 first inning with 71 runs, people are reminded of Yuvraj Singh's performance at the T20 2013.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Hardik's explosive batting reminds Twitter of Yuvraj, fans say 'Perfect Tribute'
Ind vs Aus T20| Photo: Twitter (@hardikpandya7)

As India sets a bench of 208 scores at T20 against Australia. Hardik Pandya's exceptional performance (71) with KL Rahul's (55) partnership first and then Harshal Patel (7) leaves people impressed.  People are reminded of Yuvraj Singh who scored (72) against Australia 15 years ago. With 'Yuvraj Singh Stand' and 'Harbhajan Singh Stand' being unveiled at the Mohali Cricket stadium people are calling it a 'perfect tribute' to the legendary cricketer. 

Twitter is exploding with posts of Hardik Pandya being compared to Yuvraj Singh: 

Read: IND vs AUS 1st T20 LIVE Update: Hardik Pandya's 71 takes India to 208/6

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.