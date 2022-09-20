Hardik's explosive batting reminds Twitter of Yuvraj, fans say 'Perfect Tribute'

Ind vs Aus T20| Photo: Twitter (@hardikpandya7)

As India sets a bench of 208 scores at T20 against Australia. Hardik Pandya's exceptional performance (71) with KL Rahul's (55) partnership first and then Harshal Patel (7) leaves people impressed. People are reminded of Yuvraj Singh who scored (72) against Australia 15 years ago. With 'Yuvraj Singh Stand' and 'Harbhajan Singh Stand' being unveiled at the Mohali Cricket stadium people are calling it a 'perfect tribute' to the legendary cricketer.

Twitter is exploding with posts of Hardik Pandya being compared to Yuvraj Singh:

22/09/2007 Yuvraj Singh 70(30) vs Aus, 20/09/2022 Hardik Pandya 71(30) vs Aus. 5 sixes each. Paying a tribute in style on the occasion of unveiling of Yuvraj Singh Stand at Mohali. @YUVSTRONG12 @hardikpandya7 #INDvsAUS @cricbuzz — Samip Desai (@samip_19) September 20, 2022

Today’s 71* of 30 by Hardik Pandya reminded me of Yuvraj Singh’s 70 of 30 against the Aussies at the 2007 World Cup.@hardikpandya7 @YUVSTRONG12 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4D9XmrMDAk — Prathamesh Barah (@Barahism) September 20, 2022

Today Hardik Pandya played like Yuvraj Singh. September 20, 2022

