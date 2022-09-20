Glenn Maxwell saves 5 runs with incredible effort, plucks the ball out of thin air, watch video

Glenn Maxwell saves 5 runs with incredible effort near boundary ropes

The first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali began with the Men in Blue showing their prowess with the bat. However, the visitors were not to be undermined as they remained dedicated to win the contest.

Glenn Maxwell is well renowned for his prowess with the bat, particularly in the shortest format, however, he is also one of the best fielders and on Tuesday the all-rounder gave the world another reminder of his incredible athleticism.

Maxwell saved five runs for his side as he took a leap and stopped a massive hit from Harshal Patel going out for a six. Maxwell timed his jump to perfection and plucked the ball out of thin air to save five runs for his side and instead India could only take just a solitary single.

Watch Maxwell's incredible fielding effort:

What a stop that from Glenn Maxwell near the ropes! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/q3GnIVPUgn September 20, 2022

