Glenn Maxwell saves 5 runs with incredible effort, plucks the ball out of thin air, watch video

Glenn Maxwell is well renowned for his commitment on the field and against India in the 1st T20I, he again reminded the world of his athleticism.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

The first T20I between India and Australia in Mohali began with the Men in Blue showing their prowess with the bat. However, the visitors were not to be undermined as they remained dedicated to win the contest. 

Glenn Maxwell is well renowned for his prowess with the bat, particularly in the shortest format, however, he is also one of the best fielders and on Tuesday the all-rounder gave the world another reminder of his incredible athleticism. 

Maxwell saved five runs for his side as he took a leap and stopped a massive hit from Harshal Patel going out for a six. Maxwell timed his jump to perfection and plucked the ball out of thin air to save five runs for his side and instead India could only take just a solitary single. 

READ| KL Rahul smacks 85m six against Josh Hazlewood, Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction goes viral

Watch Maxwell's incredible fielding effort:

More to follow...

 

