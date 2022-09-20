Search icon
6,6,6: Hardik Pandya smashes hattrick of sixes, gets standing ovation from Team India, watch video

Hardik Pandya smashed three back-to-back sixes in the final three balls of India's innings to help them reach the total of 208/6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Hardik Pandya's impressive showing in 2022 continued on Tuesday as he powered India past the 200-run mark against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali. Pandya smacked three sixes back-to-back on the final three balls of India's innings to bring up his best-ever score in T20I cricket. 

The all-rounder played an unbeaten 71-run inning to bring up his best-ever score in the shortest format, en route to guiding India to a total of 208/6.

This, after the Men in Blue, had earlier been reduced to 35/2, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both being sent back to the dugout after recording modest totals. 

Pandya's three consecutive sixes helped India finish with momentum and after his superb innings, the all-rounder received a standing ovation from his teammates. 

Watch Hardik Pandya's hattrick of sixes:

