'Spider-Man No Way Home' movie review: Make way for the BEST Spidey flick

Cast: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Fox and others

Director: Jon Watts

Where to watch: In cinemas

Duration: 148 minutes (2 hours 46 minutes)

Rating: 4 Stars

Synopsis: After Mysterio reveals Spider-Man aka Peter Parker's real identity, he and his dear one's life goes into jeopardy. Parker decides to take the help of his 'Avengers' colleague Dr Stephen Strange to fix his life, but all hell breaks loose when Strange opens up a multi-dimensional universe.

Spider-Man No Way Home review

Hey die-hard Marvel fans out there, if 'Black Widow' or recently-released 'Eternals' did not stand up to your expectation, then get ready to be blown away, as 'Spider-Man No Way Home' is finally here, swinging your way with a mind-blowing, adventurous spectacle, that will astonish you. After the super-successful 'Spider-Man Far From Home,' people waited for the sequel with bated breath, and one must say, that it is worth waiting. Without saying much, we can assure you that it's the best from Holland's trilogy.

The movie continues from the post-credit scene of its prequel. Peter (Tom Holland) gets stunned as he's been exposed before the world, and he's also been framed for the murder of the illusionist baddie Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). People of Queens form their opinion, the authorities investigate him for 'killing' Mysterio. Peter's close ones including Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), his bestie Ned (Jacob Batalon), and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) come under the radar of the scrutiny. Peter, Ned, MJ even face rejection from securing admission to MIT. Owing to this, Peter decides to take the help of Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo everything that Mysterio did and let people forget that Peter is Spider-Man. However, things don't go as per the plan, and it leads to the exposure of the multiverse, where worlds collide, and Peter receives some unexpected guests (read Baddies) from different universes.

If you have watched the trailer of Spider-Man, you know the plot and the events that follow after Parker annoyingly disturbs Strange in his ritual. However, the movie is much more than that. In a brilliantly choreographed action scene on the bridge, as soon as Dr Ock (Otto Octavious played by Alfred Molina) makes a dramatic entrance, you'll hoot for him. A few moments after the fight, we get a glimpse of scary Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) with his menacing laughter, and the show has just begun. It feels great to see celebrated baddies from the past (Spider-Man 1-2, 2002-2004). Peter soon realises that he has opened the doors to other worlds. He and Strange decide to locate other visitors and send them back into their world. In this quest, Parker encounters Lizard (Dr Curtis Conners, Rhys Ifans), Electro (Max Dhillon, Jamie Fox), and Sandman (Flint Marko, Thomas Haden Church). After conferring with his aunt, Peter decides that he will cure these baddies, and send them back, and that's where things get complicated.

Going further will spoil the movie, and we don't want to do that. The film is nothing less than a visual treat. Apart from some great action set-pieces, there is enough space for emotions. Aunt May inspires Peter in a major way, and this time, Marisa has been more than just too-hot-to-handle-aunt. Tom has shown remarkable growth in his performance. Just like his character, he is maturing with every next outing. He was brilliant in his action, excellent in the emotional moments and entertainingly charming with his funny lines. If you shed tears during, "I'm sorry Mr Stark," moment from 'Avengers Infinity War,' you better carry a tissue with you, as Tom will make cry on his journey. Zendaya as MJ is witty, adorable, and her 'being disappointed' attitude looks cute on-screen. Jacob as Ned continues to contribute laughter in the movie, but he will make you emotional at the end. Among the baddies, Green Goblin (Willem) takes a major piece of the pie. He was menacing in the original 'Spider-Man' (2002), and he's still the same. His evil smirk and frightening laughter still terrify you, as it did 19-years-ago. Alfred Molina does a commendable job, and he also makes you laugh in a few places, thanks to his brilliant acting chops. Jamie Fox also gets a meatier role than he had in his film ('The Amazing Spider-Man 2'). Whereas Sandman, Lizard were fine in their space, however, nostalgia hits hard while seeing them on-screen.

One must credit the captain of the ship, director Jon Watts. After the path-breaking success of 'Spider-Man Into Spider-Verse' (2018), contemplating the concept of the multiverse in a live-action film was a daunting task. When you have raised the bar with your prequel, the challenge to excel in its successor is something many filmmakers fail to achieve. There are expectations, under which people go wrong, but 'No Way Home' is a sweet exception to it. Even after having five baddies, the film doesn't look stuffed or scatted. The plot is simple, and it's presented in a mind-bending way. The duel between Spider-Man and Dr Strange, or the climactic battle is a visual treat for every filmgoer.

Even Michael Giacchino's music blends well with the tension and the world. Yet, we miss Hans Zimmer ('The Amazing Spider-Man 2') when the Electro theme plays out on his entrance. Talking about the shortcoming, the film could be 10 minutes shorter, as the aftermath of the film looks a little sluggish. But as the credit rolls, you will forget everything and you will wait for post-credit scenes. Also, don't miss the credits, it will leave you craving for more.

Overall Verdict: 'Spider-Man No Way Home' is a visual treat for every Spider-Man lover. A perfect family entertainer that will leave you spellbound.