Zootopia 2 movie review: Disney ups the ante in buddy cop comedy, entertains not only kids, but adults too, Shraddha Kapoor shines...

Disney Animation Studios proved again that their flicks aren't just for kids, but also for adults. The sequel to Zootopia takes the adventures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on another rollercoaster ride, which will leave you delightfully entertained.

Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Star cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Shraddha Kapoor (in Hindi version), Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Shakira, Idris Elba, and Patrick Warburton.

Runtime: 108 minutes

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4 stars

Following the events of Zootopia (2016), Rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when pit viper Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. The Zootopia Police Department now wants the honest duo. They're framed as fugitives and will have to prove their innocence, while protecting Gary. How the events unfold in this crazy, funny adventure will leave you delightfully entertained.

As a 90s' kid, Disney movies have been an integral part of my childhood. I have laughed while watching Aladdin, cried while watching The Lion King, and been overjoyed during Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and the Cars franchise. As I've hit my 30s, I went to watch Zootopia 2 with a doubt: will these animated flicks still entertain me? Will I connect with the comical adventures? The answer is a BIG YES. Disney movies aren't just limited to kids, but adults as well, and Zootopia 2 proved it.

Zootopia 2 isn't just about goofy antics; it also explores the themes of friendship, betrayal, and the desire to prove oneself. Amplifying the hopeful, universal idea that with perseverance and teamwork, anyone can achieve anything, Zootopia 2 picks up directly after the conclusion of the first, with Judy and Nick trying to make their new partnership work despite some growing pains. But just as they are discovering their strengths (and differences) as a team, they are swept up in a decades-old mystery involving Zootopia’s most prominent family, the Lynxleys, coupled with the arrival of the first snake to be seen in the animal metropolis for 100 years. When Judy and Nick infiltrate the Zootennial gala – the most glamorous party in town, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the city’s weather walls – they begin to unravel Zootopia’s biggest secret and even become fugitives themselves.

The film is an improvement in story, screenplay, loaded with some unexpected twists, and seamless references to pop-culture iconic films, including Disney's. Stephen King's The Shining gets a mention, and it is the most surprising, hilarious moment of the film. The first act doesn't waste time establishing a new conflict. However, the movie does take a dip in the second act. The drama looks outlandish and even unreal for some time. But then, the film quickly recovers from a lull and gives away an entertaining climax that will also make you feel emotional for Judy.

I've seen Zootopia 2 in Hindi, as I usually prefer watching Disney's flicks in the Hindi version. The different lingos, characters speaking in different languages, have their own zeal, and Zootopia passes with flying colours. Shraddha Kapoor voiced Judy Hopps, and she suits the part perfectly. Shraddha impersonates Judy's enthu-cutlet persona, and it matched perfectly with the animated character.

However, there is a huge scope of improvement, including a crisp second act and a more emotionally-driven concept, which certainly can happen in its third instalment. Overall, Zootopia 2 is a must-watch for families, kids, and adults, and everyone will have something to take away from this adventure. Disney has again proved the fact that animated films aren't only for kids