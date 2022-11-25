Search icon
Zendaya, Tom Holland to get married soon as they plan for a 'real future together?'

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship was officially announced when a picture of them kissing in a car went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

Rumor has it that Tom Holland and Zendaya want to be married. Hollywood's power couple has been dating for over a year, and things only seem to be growing more serious for them. When they were chosen to play Spider-Man and MJ in the MCU, they first crossed paths in 2016. 

Though they didn't begin dating until 2021, there have been rumours of a romance developing between the two since then. Daya and Tom's relationship was officially announced when a picture of them kissing in a car went viral. Both individuals declared their relationship on Instagram official, and they continue to give each other's followers important goals through their postings. 

Returning to the subject at hand, a fresh source claimed that Tom Holland and Zendaya are allegedly taking their relationship more seriously. 

As per Us Weekly, an source has stated that the couple seems “serious and permanent.” “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the insider added. 

In the meantime, Tom Holland is also working on the television series "The Crowded Room" and a biopic of Fres Astaire. Regarding Zendaya, the actress is preoccupied on Challengers and Dune 2. 

To address a rumour regarding her pregnancy, Zendaya posted a story on Instagram on Wednesday. The Euphoria star was caught up in a recent TikTok trend, and things took a serious turn when the hoax spread to other social media platforms and stoked speculation that Zendaya was carrying her boyfriend Tom Holland's child. 

The actress wrote in her story, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter.”

She added, "Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly." 

Also read: Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has a crush on Euphoria actress Zendaya

For those who don't know, the TikTok clip that began it all was an amateur edit that included a false ultrasound photo that was designed to appear as though it had been shared on Zendaya's Instagram. The manipulated ultrasound in the movie switches to a clip of mother Kris Jenner dancing to Lady Marmalade. 

