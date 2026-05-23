Zendaya says working with boyfriend Tom Holland in Spider-Man Brand New Day was like a dream: 'It's like coming home'

Zendaya, who will also feature with Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, said she won't have any scenes with him in the epic action drama film, adding it allowed her to watch her co-star on set.

Hollywood star Zendaya says working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside actor and partner Tom Holland was a dream and felt like coming home. Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth Marvel film for the actress, who has previously featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The upcoming film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is set to release in theatres on July 31.

"Spider-Man was a dream; I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love. We bring our dogs to work; it’s like a family affair. We grew up on those movies! It’s like coming home," the Dune actor told Elle in an interview.

Zendaya, who will also feature with Holland in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, said she won't have any scenes with him in the epic action drama, adding it allowed her to watch her co-star on set. "I could have cried, I was so proud," she said. The film is set to release on July 17 and features Zendaya as Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and protector of Odysseus and Holland as Telemachus, the loyal son of Odysseus. Matt Damon stars as the legendary Greek king Odysseus.

Zendaya and Holland dated for over 5 years prior to their engagement in December 2024. They reportedly got married earlier this year. When asked about the same, the actor said she won't talk about the topic. "No, I’m not going to do that. They’re always searching for something," she said. The two actors have neither confirmed nor denied their marriage.

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