Zendaya felt like she was Tom Holland’s ‘parent’ at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' shoot

On December 16, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was released in India, and on December 17, it was released in the United States.

On the sets of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', actor-singer Zendaya said she and Jacob Batalon felt like Tom Holland's parents, leaving him off "at kindergarten for the first day." Zendaya revealed in a new interview that she was 'nervous' for Tom on the first day, and he confirmed that he was concerned.

'Spider-Man No Way Home' is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland in the leading role. In the film, Zendaya plays his girlfriend, MJ. Tom is reprising his role as Spider-Man after appearing in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Zendaya told Tom, "That first day, I was nervous for you." He replied, "Yeah, I was stressed." She said, "We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob (Batalon) felt like your parents." Tom asked, "Dropping me off at school?

Zendaya replied, "Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn't come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute." Tom responded, "You have some amazing pictures of us."

