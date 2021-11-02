Zayn Malik’s sisters share supportive posts amid his feud with Gigi Hadid and Yolanda

Waliyha Malik and Safaa Malik, Zayn Malik's sisters, have been posting supportive messages on social media in the wake of reports that he harassed his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

On Instagram, a part of a post shared by Waliyha read, "The storm will pass. No matter how far you may seem from happiness and peace it will always come in the end, better days are closer than you think."

One of her posts also read as, "When you decide to marry someone, please do it for the right reasons. Compatibility is a lot more important than chemistry. Getting on with someone, laughing with someone and having similar interests is not going to lead to a successful marriage. If you have goals and ambitions, does your potential have them too? Are you on the same wavelength? Do they have the same mindset, values and morals as you? Do they take care of their family. Are they kind-hearted?"

"By knowing this you will come to understand how they will treat you and your family. These are the questions you need to be asking. These are the conversations you need to be having. And most importantly, do they have Allah in their hearts? Do they strive to be better? Will you take each other to Jannah? It is so important to have these discussions. Simply 'loving' someone is not enough because that love will start to fade once you realise how different you are. What you look for in a spouse reflects who you are and what you are about. Your children are a reflection of you and everything you teach them. Choose wisely on who you want to raise them with. Ask the questions. Have the conversations. -Silentperception."

Waliyha also shared a passage from Zayn's autobiography, Zayn: The Official Autobiography, with her followers. It read, "I was always brought up to respect women, both my parents instilled that in me. And in my experience women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life." She added 'Zayn' and red heart emojis at the end of the post.

Safaa recently shared a family-related post, which Waliyha re-shared. It read, "All we need (red heart emoji). FAMILY, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all." She also wrote, "@zazyn you an so loved by us all" along with a white heart emoji.

During a September 29 argument at the family's home outside of Philadelphia, Zayn pleaded no contest to accusations that he harassed Gigi and her reality TV star mother Yolanda.

Amid the ongoing chaos, Gigi released a statement of her own via her representative. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," a rep told E! News.

For the unversed, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were blessed with daughter Khai in September 2020.