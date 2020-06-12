'You're not asked to play 800-year-old man everyday': Dame Judi Dench on why she chose Commander Root in 'Artemis Fowl'

Dame Judi Dench plays the character of Commander Root in 'Artemis Fowl'

Oscar winner Dame Judi Dench, who plays Commander Root in the recently released movie 'Artemis Fowl', spoke about playing a unique character. Far from being intimidated at the prospect of playing an 800-year-old man, Dench relished the opportunity with arms wide open.

Dame Judi Dench plays Commander Root, who is the shrewd, cagey chief of the fairy reconnaissance forces in Artemis Fowl. Talking about her character Dame Judi Dench said, “I thought, why not, I’ll have a go with it,” She laughed and added, “It’s not every day you’re asked to play an 800-year-old man! Commander Root is quite military and androgynous. If you’re head of the leprechauns, just masculine or just feminine wouldn’t do it. She is a leader and doesn’t care whether she’s liked or not.”

The character of Commander Root is a male fairy in the Artemis Fowl books, but Branagh felt more than comfortable with someone as revered as Dame Judi Dench taking on the role. Lucky for him, she too was eager to work on the character.

'Artemis Fowl' released on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 12th June 2020. Based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, 'Artemis Fowl' follows the journey of a 12-year-old named Artemis Fowl. A descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, 'Artemis Fowl' features Dame Judi Dench, Josh Gad and Colin Farrell among others. The movie also marks the debut for Ferdia Shaw and Lara Mcdonnell, who play the lead roles. It also features Tamara Smart and Nonzo Anozie in key character portrayals.