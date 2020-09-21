'You' actor Penn Badgley welcomes first child with wife Domino Kirke; see pic

Congratulations are in order for You actor Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke as the couple has welcomed their first child, a baby boy, together. Kirke revealed the news on Instagram by sharing what she dubbed "#placentaart," showing a print of her baby's "heart-shaped home."

Domino, who is actress Jemima Kirke's sister, also revealed that she is now 40 days postpartum. It was People who had reported that the baby was born on August 11.

This is Domino's second child, as she has a son, Cassius Riley, with whom Badgley has regularly been photographed. Domino had first revealed she was pregnant back in February, as she shared an emotional and honest Instagram post, detailing the difficulties she'd experienced getting pregnant the second time around.

She wrote, "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

Opening up about her first pregnancy, she had said, "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you."