'Would be risky to revisit it in my opinion': Chris Evans on his return as Captain America in MCU

Captain America aka Chris Evans has said that he won't be reprising his role as the Marvel superhero and the First Avenger after reportedly hinting previously that he could be compelled to play the character again under right circumstances.

In a recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show, when asked if Captain America was done for good, Chris said, "Yes, I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way." For the uninformed, Chris began playing the character in 2011, with Captain America: The First Avenger, and concluded his run in 2019, with Avengers: Endgame.

In an earlier interview, he had said, "You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing," he concluded.