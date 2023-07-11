World's richest film director is worth Rs 60,000 crore, made only six films, it's not Spielberg, Nolan, or James Cameron

The world's richest film director is worth a whopping $7.4 billion despite having directed only six films ever.

In the entertainment industry, it’s the actors who rake in the big bucks. A big chunk of the movie budget goes towards the actors’ salaries. So much so that Indian directors have often complained that they hardly get paid much. The case is similar in Hollywood although the difference in remuneration there is not as stark. And yet, a director has managed to outdo the earnings of every single actor in the world, and that too by a long shot. The interesting thing is that this man has not directed a single film in 20 years.

The richest director in the world, with net worth of $7.4 billion

The richest film director in the world is the man behid Star Wars – George Lucas. The 75-year-old has a net worth of $7.4 billion (Rs 60,000 crore) as per Forbes. Lucas has pipped longtime friend and collaborator Steven Spielberg in the list, who sits at second place with a net worth of around $4 billion (Rs 32,000 crore). Lucas made his film debut with the 1971 film THX 1138, which was a sleeper hit. He followed it up with American Graffiti two years later, which was a hit as well. In 1977, Lucas directed Star Wars and he became an overnight sensation with the film’s grand success. He did not return for the film’s two sequels, choosing only to produce them. However, two decades later, Lucas returned with the series prequel trilogy, directing all three films between 1999 and 2005. Since Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, he has stayed away from direction.

George Lucas’ net worth and how he made his billions

The filmmaker, best known for the iconic space opera series Star Wars, has also produced several other hits, incluing the Indiana Jones series, and is the head of the very successful company Lucasfilm. He is also the founder of video game licensor LucasArts, visual effects company Industrial Light and Magic, and audio company THX. He success of these companies, and the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney, has made Lucas this wealthy. He has also produced every Star Wars film. The media franchise has made over $51.8 billion. In addition, the Indiana Jones franchise has also been very successful on its own.

World’s richest film directors

While George Lucas sits at the top of the list of world’s richest film directors, followed by Steven Spielberg, the list includes some other big names too. Peter Jackson is at number three with a net worth of $1.5 billion, followed by Tyler Perry ($1 billion). James Cameron, the man behind Avatar, Titanic and The Terminator, rounds off the top five. Other names in the top 10 are Michael Bay, Francis Frd Coppola, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, and Martin Scorsese.