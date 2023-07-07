Search icon
Meet world's richest actress with net worth of Rs 25000 crore, never gave a single hit; it's not Angelina, Julia Roberts

The world's richest actress has a net worth of over $3 billion (Rs 25,000 crore) without ever starring in a single hit film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Meet world's richest actress with net worth of Rs 25000 crore, never gave a single hit; it's not Angelina, Julia Roberts
This woman is the world's richest actress

They may not be as well paid as their male counterparts but in the 21st centuries, top actresses around the world are raking in the moolah. Many of the biggest Hollywood stars charge several millions for just one film. Add to that their earnings from endorsements and there are several multi-millionaire actresses around. However, most actresses’ net worth pales in comparison to the woman who is the world’s richest actress. The surprising aspect is that she has never headlined a single film and acted in only five titles in the last 25 years.

World’s richest actress is...

With a net worth of over $3 billion (Rs 25,000 crore), American actress Jami Gertz is the world’s richest actress. The name may be unfamiliar to many, who would probably be thinking that more successful names like Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, or the Olsen sisters may be up there. But Gertz' earnings are over 5-10 times these women’s net worths. And that is despite that the fact that she did not have a particularly succesful acting career. The reason is that Gertz made her billions in the business world. Along with her businessman husband Tony Ressler, Jami is part owner of NBA team Atlanta Hawks and has several other business interests as well.

Jami Gertz’ film and television career

The 57-year-old began her acting career as a child actor after being discovered in a nationwaide talent search in the late 1970s. In 1981, she made her film debut with Endless Love and went on to appear in several films and TV shows over the years, such as Twister, Still Standing, and The Neighbours. After the 90s, Gertz reduced her film appearances, starring in only five films after 1997. She has, in this period, appeared in several TV shows though, even earning an Emmy Award nomination for her guest role in Ally McBeal in 2001. Her last appearance was a cameo in the 2022 release I Want You Back.

