World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

This former child actor has not done a film in 27 years but has still amassed a fortune of $2 billion, making him the world's richest actor

Cinema has riches. This is no state secret. Some of the richest actors in the world are worth millions and the topmost are flirting with the billionaire tag even. However, in 21st century, the one industry that will always trump the earnings of celebrities is tech. It has been through his investments in the tech sector that this former child star became the world’s richest actor. And he did this without having worked in films for almost 28 years.

The world’s richest actor is...

Brock Pierce is not a household name like Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, or Shah Rukh Khan back home. But with a reported net worth of $2 billion (Rs 16500 crore), he is richer than all these gents combined. Tom Cruise is worth $600 million, Shah Rukh $700 million, and Johnny $150 million. Their combined net worth is still under $1.5 billion (Rs 12000 crore). Brock Pierce was a child star who is known for his films in The Mighty Ducks (1992) and First Kid (1996). His last film was in 1997 with the release of The Ride.

Secret behind Brock Pierce’s riches

Brock Pierce retired from acting at the age of 17, moving his focus to the world of technology. He established the Digital Entertainment Network, a dot-com startup. This was followed by the founding of Internet Gaming Entertainment, which pioneered the MMORPG currency-selling services industry. Over the years, he established himself as a crypto entrepreneur, investing in blockchain technologies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and founding Tether. In 2018, he was named by Forbes as among the wealthiest people in crypto.

Brock Pierce’s pledge of donating $1 billion

In 2018, Pierce pledged that he will be giving away $1 billion (Rs 8200 crore) from his crypto fortune over the next few years. Forbes reported that Pierce will donate $1 billion into a decentralized autonomous community run on a blockchain. “I'll make more money. I'm not worried about it,” Pierce had said. The billionaire currently lives in Puerto Rico, an international tax haven.

