This upcoming series has broken records and become the most expensive show of all time, beating major titles, including Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and Citadel.

Can you guess what the most expensive show in the world is and how much it costs to make? If you're thinking it's somewhere around Rs 200–400 crore, think again. The most expensive TV show ever is being made with a budget of over Rs 34,240 crore ($4 billion), breaking all previous records in both television and film.

Previously, the most expensive show was Star Wars: Episode VII, which cost around $440 million. But now, a new contender is set to break that record – a reboot of Harry Potter. According to reports, this will be the most expensive show ever made.

Per episode of Harry Potter Reboot is...

Reportedly, the Harry Potter Reboot is expected to cost around \$100 million (Rs 856 crore) per episode, with a total of six episodes planned.

Watch the announcement teaser of Harry Potter

Rs 34,240 Crore, Harry Potter Reboot budget

Reports suggest the entire series will cost around $4.2 billion (Rs 34,240 crore), far surpassing the previous record-holder, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which had a total two-season budget of just over $1 billion.

Makers spent $1.3 billion to erect a new city for shooting

A major chunk of this massive budget is going into building the sets. In fact, $1.3 billion alone is being spent just on constructing the filming location — essentially an entire city built from scratch for the series.

About the Harry Potter Reboot series

Based on J.K. Rowling’s hugely popular novels, this new version of *Harry Potter* is expected to explore the story in even greater depth and detail than the original films