Headlines

4 best ways to prepare for competitive exams

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

Meet PMS Prasad, Mukesh Ambani loyalist, one of highest-paid Reliance employees, his salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

8 Fruits that help in weight loss

7 iodine-rich food for Thyroid problem

Chest infection: 10 superfoods to fight pneumonia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

IPL 2023: Can Mumbai Indians win IPL 2023? A look at factors behind MI's comeback

Bigg Boss OTT 2: What Went Wrong Between Jad Hadid And Jiya Shankar; Know All Details

India’s rafale fighter jets to take part in Bastille Day Parade in France, PM Modi chief guest

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify charts with his debut single Seven

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

The world's highest-paid dead celebrity has made over $2.4 billion (Rs 20,000 crore) despite being dead since 2009.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The highest-paid celebrities in the world rake in hundreds of millions of dollars each year and are worth several billion. The key to their earnings is churning out work regularly and maintaining a public figure according to their stature. It should come as a surprise then tha there are people in the list of highest-paid celebrities, who have been dead for years, some even for decades. And yet, they dwarf the net worth and earnings of most living celebs.

The world’s highest-paid dead celebrities

Forbes magazine has been releasing a list of deceased celebrities who still earn money after their deaths through royalties or sale of their creations from when they were alive. Over the last two decades, the lists have largely been dominated by musicians, writers, and the odd athlete. A few people have had constant presence in the top 10 such as Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and John Lennon. One name, however, has been constant in the top 2 or 3, each year since their death. And that is Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson’s earnings after his death

Michael Jackson, often called the King of Pop, was an influential singer and performer, who died in 2009 at the age of 50. The enduring popularity of his songs, release of unreleased tracks, and the sale of his catalogue after his death has meant that Jackson’s estate and heirs continue to make money from his works. As per Forbes, Jackson made $90 million in 2009, the year of his death. He topped the list the following year with earnings of $275 million, and topped it nine more times over the next ten years. In 2016, he earned $825 million, the highest in a single year by any dead celebrity. In the last 10 years, Jackson has earned over $2.4 billion (Rs 20,000 crore), more than most alive celebrities.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on Manipur, Rafale; BJP calls him 'frustrated dynast'

Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi-NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

IIT Delhi signs MoU for campus in Abu Dhabi, to offer courses from January 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE