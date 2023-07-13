World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

The world’s highest-paid actress currently is Margot Robbie. Multiple reports claim that the actress made $12.5 million (over Rs 100 crore) for her starring role in the upcoming release Barbie. A number of stars from around the world follow Margot in the list ranging from international icons like Gal Gadot and Zendaya to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone back home. However, there is one name that out-earns these cine icons, even though she has been dead for well over 60 years.

World’s highest-paid actress who has been dead for six decades

Forbes magazine has been releasing a list of deceased celebrities who still earn money after their deaths through royalties or sale of their creations from when they were alive. Over the last two decades, the lists have largely been dominated by musicians, writers, and the odd athlete. One name that has been constant in the list is former screen queen Marilyn Monroe. The actress, who died by suicide in 1962, still makes up to $8-13 million (Rs 65-105 crore) every year, depending on the earnings of her estate each year.

World’s highest-paid actresses

As reports state, Margot Robbie earned $12.5 million in 2022. Over the last five years, Gal Gadot has been consistently earning the most among actresses worldwide, earning somewhere over $40 million during this period. In comparison, Marilyn Monroe has earned somewhere around $45 million in this time period, as per data obtained by Forbes. Other high-paid actresses across the world include Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Brie Larson.

Marilyn Monroe’s net worth and earnings

Marilyn Monroe, real name Norma Jean Baker, was born in 1926 and began her acting career after a successful modelling stint in the late-1940s. Through the mid-1950s and early-60s, she was easily the most recognisable screen icon across the world, becoming one of the first global sex symbols. Known for her platinum blonde look and on-screen comic timing, she was the highest-paid actress of her time. She died of a drug overdose in 1962 at the age of 36.

So how does Marilyn continue to earn millions of dollars each year six decades after her death? Marilyn’s iconic image and her name is used by brands all over the world today due to her enduring popularity. This means her heirs and estate continue to earn royalties through that. In addition, books written on her and movies made on her life (like last year’s Blonde) also give her estate royalties, making Marilyn one of the richest celebs in the world, even six decades after her death.

