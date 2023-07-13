World's highest-grossing media franchise has earned Rs 6,30,000 crore, and it's not Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC

The highest-grossing media franchise in the world has earned a whopping $76.4 billion from multiple sources.

Franchises began with sequels and merchandising in the West and in Japan decades ago. India might still be waking up to the lucrative business opportunities that these series provide but internationally, studio were quick to latch on to it. With the advent of the 21st century, the size of some of these franchises has grown bigger than Fortune 500 companies in terms of earnings.

World’s highest-grossing media franchise

The highest-grossing media franchise in the world has raked in a massive $76.4 billion (Rs 6.3 lakh crore) from various sources, including merchandise, video games, as well as box office collections of films. But the franchise is not one of the usual suspects like Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Universe or even anything from the stable of Disney. It actually is the popular manga-turned-anime Pokemon, which began in 1996 as a video game.

Top 10 highest-grossing media franchise in the world

Disney does hold a sort of monopoly in the top 10, acquiring number 2 with Mickey Mouse and Friends ($52.2 billion or Rs 4.3 lakh crore) and number 5 with Disney Princesses ($45.4 billion or Rs 3.7 lakh crore). At number three is Star Wars, one of the most successful movie series of all time with total earnings of $51.8 billion (Rs 4.2 lakh crore), while Winnie the Pooh is at number four ($48.4 billion or Rs 4 lakh crore). Harry Potter’s Wizarding World is at number 7 ($34.6 billion or Rs 2.8 lakh crore), while the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at 9 ($31.2 billion or Rs 2.5 lakh crore). Other names in the top 10 include Call of Duty at number 10, Barbie at 8, and Japanese children’s book Anpanman at 6.

How Pokemon made its millions

Just how did Pokemon manage to beat giants like Disney, Marvel, and Harry Potter, as well as Barbie, one of the best-selling merchandise ranges of all time? The answer is in diversity. Pokemon started as a video game but now has a manga, anime, films, as well as toys and other merchandise. This, coupled with global popularity, has meant that it has been able to earn worldwide. The franchise has earned over $1 billion in box office sales, $6 billion from video games, and an astounding $69 billion from merchandising.