World's most profitable film was made in just Rs 4.5 crore, earned Rs 468 crore, spanned 9 sequels, is regarded among…, name is…

Back in 2004, a movie was made mostly in one room, on a modest budget of $1 million. The smashing success of Saw revolutionised the horror genre, and it spanned a billion-dollar franchise, which went on to earn an honourable mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has taken the box office by storm, and the film is already regarded as one of the top horror films of 2025. However, today we will discuss a film that became a benchmark precedent for spooky films. The Conjuring is the brainchild of filmmaker James Wan, and years before he introduced Ed & Lorraine Warren to us, he made his humble beginnings with a film that was rejected by the film industry. James' debut directorial was a low-budget film, shot in 18 days, set mostly in a room. But when the film came out in cinemas, it created history, and the horror genre never looked the same.

World's most profitable horror movie- Saw

In 2004, newcomers James Wan, along with actor-writer Leigh Whannell, came up with their horror film, Saw. The film revolves around the mystery of the Jigsaw Killer, a psychopath who tests his victims' survival instincts by trapping them in his deadly "games". The victims will have to inflict great pain to survive, which is to make them realise how valuable their lives are. Shot mostly in a distorted underground bathroom, the movie had three major characters only: Tobin Bell as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, Leigh Whannell as Adam, and Cary Elwes as Dr. Lawrence Gordon. In a nonlinear narrative, Saw narrates the lives of the victims and all they do to survive. The biggest highlight of the movie is the major reveal at the climax, which leaves you with the feeling of holy s**t.

Watch a scene from Saw

The blockbuster success of Saw

The reason why Saw is called the most profitable venture is because of the movie's limited budget and the mega profit it earned. Saw was released in cinemas on October 29, 2004, with no buzz. However, despite the mixed reviews, the movie went on to become a major success, leading to a decade-long franchise. The budget of Saw was only $1.2 million, and the worldwide gross of the movie was $104 million. When you convert the figures in Indian rupees (on an average of Rs 45/USD), the budget of Saw was just Rs 4.5 crore, and the earnings were Rs 468 crores (unadjusted for inflation).

Weeks after Saw became a blockbuster success, the sequel, Saw II, was announced, and it was released in 2005. After the success of Saw and Saw 2, every year (2005-2010), Saw sequels would be released near Halloween. Though Saw earned negative to worst reviews with each film, the box office success of these low-budget films inspired other producers to churn out movies in a similar genre. In 2010, the Saw series was placed in the Guinness World Records as the 'Most Successful Horror Franchise'.

The budget and collection of the ten Saw films

The latest instalment of the franchise, Saw X, was released in 2023, becoming the only film to receive positive acclaim from critics. The budget of all ten Saw films is only $120 million, and the worldwide gross is $1.1 billion. The new instalment, Saw XI, was scheduled for 2024, but got postponed to September 2025.