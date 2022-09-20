Woody Allen denies reports of retirement after his 50th film Wasp 22

Woody Allen/File photo

Prolific Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen has issued a clarification that he is not retiring after one of his statements in his interview with a Spanish newspaper was misconstrued as the Academy Award-winning director saying that his upcoming film titled Wasp 22 would be his last project.

"My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing", the filmmaker had said in his interview with La Vanguardia as he shoots for his 50th film in Europe. The director was quick to issue a statement on Monday, September 19, after reports surfaced that he has announced his retirement from filmmaking.

A statement issued on his behalf read, "Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel. He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th."

This is not the first time that the 86-year-old director, born Allan Stewart Konigsberg in New York in 1935, has expressed his disinterest in the current process of filmmaking. During an Instagram Live Session with actor Alec Baldwin in June, Woody said, "A lot of the thrill is gone. Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay per view. It’s not the same. It’s not as enjoyable to me."



Talking about his upcoming feature Wasp 22, Allen’s 50th film will be shot entirely in France in a couple of weeks. The upcoming movie has been described by the director himself to be similar to his 2005 classic Match Point, saying it would be "exciting, dramatic and also very sinister."