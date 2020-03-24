Woody Allen addresses child molestation allegations, dating Mia Farrow's adopted daughter in new memoir

Veteran actor and filmmaker Woody Allen has accused his former partner Mia Farrow in a new book, accusing her of trying to destroy his career with sex abuse allegations. The filmmaker's memoir released on March 23, titled Apropos Of Nothing, by Arcade Publishing.

According to a report in aceshowbiz.com, the book released just weeks after officials at Hachette dropped the book owing to protests and a walk-out by employees supporting Farrow's daughter, Dylan Farrow, who said that she was molested by Allen. Woody maintained his innocence in the book and wrote, "I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

He then attacked Mia, saying the accusations arose from her quest for revenge. He further recalled a visit to her Connecticut home in August 1992, when he reportedly molested Dylan and acknowledged he briefly placed his head on his then-seven-year-old daughter's lap. "I certainly didn't do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon."

In addition to this, the filmmaker also opened up about his romance with his current wife, Soon-Yi Previn, Mia's adopted daughter, in the new memoir, saying, "we couldn't keep our hands off each other". He then explained why he and Mia were no longer together when he began dating her daughter, who is 35-years-younger than him. "Of course I understand her shock, her dismay, her rage, everything. It was the correct reaction. Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi? I always answered I'd do it again in a heartbeat."