'Wonder Woman 1984', Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' release date pushed by Warner Brothers

Warner Bros. also postponed another summer release, Wonder Woman 1984 to October from August.

Tenet, a thriller film by director Christopher Nolan will release in theatres on July 31, Warner Bros. who are the distributors for the film, confirmed on Friday. As countries are dealing with the coronavirus crisis, theaters are also starting to reopen worldwide for the first time since mid-March and theatre operators are hoping that films like Tenet and other blockbusters will help create a late-summer rebound.

For the uninformed, Tenet's release date announced Friday is two weeks later than the previously planned July 17 debut. However, Warner Bros have confirmed that 2020's one of the most awaited films will not face a long delay as many in Hollywood feared.

In addition to Tenet, Warner Bros. also postponed another summer release, Wonder Woman 1984 to October from August. Tenet is a big-budget, science-fiction spy movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson from the British director of hits like The Dark Knight Rises and Inception. Bollywood veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is also a part of the film and had featured in its second trailer.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, "We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet', a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31. It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen."

Reports state that studios would need as many locations open as it is possible so that there could be a return on investment in big-budget films. This is especially keeping in mind that the attendance in the theater will be limited to enforce social-distancing requirements and it is still unclear whether audiences will feel safe returning to cinema halls to watch a film. AMC Entertainment Holdings and Cineworld Group Plc reportedly have said that they expect most of their locations worldwide to be open in July.