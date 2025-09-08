With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise

Jos Buttler birthday special: A look at his love story with wife Louise that feels straight out of a movie - in pics
HOLLYWOOD
From chilling investigations of the Warrens to terrifying cursed artifacts, the Conjuring Universe has delivered some of the most spine-tingling horror films. Here are 5 highly rated movies you shouldn’t miss.
The film that started it all. Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the haunting of the Perron family in Rhode Island. Praised for its suspenseful storytelling and eerie atmosphere, it remains a benchmark for supernatural horror.
The Warrens travel to London to tackle the infamous Enfield poltergeist. Known for its intense scares and emotional depth, this sequel expanded the universe while keeping audiences on edge.
A prequel that explores the origins of the possessed Annabelle doll. With fresh scares and a strong story, it reinvigorated the doll’s storyline and quickly became a fan favorite.
Set in 1952 Romania, a priest and a novice uncover the origins of the demonic nun Valak. Visually striking, it’s filled with jump scares and expands the Conjuring Universe mythology.
The latest installment follows the Warrens on their final case. Mixing emotional closure with chilling moments, it continues the legacy of the Conjuring Universe while introducing new supernatural threats.