HOLLYWOOD

With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise

From chilling investigations of the Warrens to terrifying cursed artifacts, the Conjuring Universe has delivered some of the most spine-tingling horror films. Here are 5 highly rated movies you shouldn’t miss.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise
1. The Conjuring (2013)

Untitled-design-1The film that started it all. Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the haunting of the Perron family in Rhode Island. Praised for its suspenseful storytelling and eerie atmosphere, it remains a benchmark for supernatural horror.

2. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Untitled-design-2The Warrens travel to London to tackle the infamous Enfield poltergeist. Known for its intense scares and emotional depth, this sequel expanded the universe while keeping audiences on edge.

3. Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Untitled-design-3A prequel that explores the origins of the possessed Annabelle doll. With fresh scares and a strong story, it reinvigorated the doll’s storyline and quickly became a fan favorite.

4. The Nun (2018)

Untitled-design-4Set in 1952 Romania, a priest and a novice uncover the origins of the demonic nun Valak. Visually striking, it’s filled with jump scares and expands the Conjuring Universe mythology.

5. The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

Untitled-design-5The latest installment follows the Warrens on their final case. Mixing emotional closure with chilling moments, it continues the legacy of the Conjuring Universe while introducing new supernatural threats.

