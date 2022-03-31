Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars 2022 ceremony after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage after becoming enraged at the latter's remark about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The Academy has now released a statement claiming that Will Smith refused to leave the venue. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has begun a procedure that might result in the actor's expulsion from the organisation.

The statement read, “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognise we could have handled the situation differently."

Will might face disciplinary action from the Academy if he violates its norms of conduct, according to the Academy "including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

At its next board meeting on April 18, the board may approve suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions.



Also read: Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap incident for the FIRST time after Oscars 2022

Will Smith on Monday (local time) apologized to comedian Chris Rock for hitting him during the Oscar ceremony and said he was "out of line and was embarrassed".

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in his apology.

He also apologizes to the Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock. "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he wrote. "I am a work in progress," Smith added.