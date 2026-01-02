FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bad news for LPG customers: Gas cylinder prices increased by Rs... from January 1, check city-wise revised commercial and domestic rates here

Meet Edward Nathan Varghese, 21-year-old engineer who landed highest package of Rs 2.5 crore in IIT Hyderabad's history, offer came from..., he belongs to...

Highway authority takes BIG step for cars on new FASTag issued after...; Here's what it means for commuters

Brooklyn DA Indicts $16M Seed-Phrase Scam. The Blockchain Wasn’t the Weak Link.

The SEC just solved Crypto’s hardest institutional problem: Custody

Big Update for Gig Workers: Govt drafts new rules, here's how it will affect Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto agents

Will Smith lands in another major controversy, sued for sexual harassment by violinist, victim alleges 'predatory behaviour' by Men In Black actor

Indore water contamination tragedy: What led to 8 deaths, who is responsible and how have authorities responded?

Zohran Mamdani takes over as New York mayor, vows to bring back 'era of big government'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh starts 2026 with bang, continues ruliing box office, film to complete 30-day-run with...

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Will Smith lands in another major controversy, sued for sexual harassment by violinist, victim alleges 'predatory behaviour' by Men In Black actor

In the suit, musician Brian King Joseph names Will Smith and Treyball Studios Management as defendants and accuses Smith of "predatory behaviour" and "deliberately grooming and priming Joseph for further sexual exploitation."

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 11:07 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Will Smith lands in another major controversy, sued for sexual harassment by violinist, victim alleges 'predatory behaviour' by Men In Black actor
Will Smith
Will Smith has been sued by a tour violinist who is accusing the Hollywood star-rapper of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation. In the suit, musician Brian King Joseph names Smith and Treyball Studios Management as defendants and accuses Smith of "predatory behaviour" and "deliberately grooming and priming Joseph for further sexual exploitation" while on his "Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour" this past spring, reports variety.com.

The suit claims that Smith hired Joseph in November 2024 to perform at a show in San Diego and was subsequently invited to join his 2025 tour and play on his upcoming album. As their relationship grew closer, Smith told Joseph that "you and I have such a special connection that I don't have with anyone else," among other similar expressions, reports variety.com.

Joseph, who previously competed on "America's Got Talent," joined the first leg of Smith's tour in March 2025 for a show in Las Vegas, where hotel rooms had been booked for the band and crew members. His suit claims that his bag, which contained his hotel room key, went missing for several hours before management found and returned it to him, and that members of management were the "only individuals with access to (his) room."

Later that night, Joseph returned to find that someone had "unlawfully" entered the room and left behind belongings including wipes, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual's name, and a note that read, "Brian, I'll be back no later (sic) 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F," which Joseph interpreted as a warning that "an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts" with him.

He notified hotel security and Smith's representatives and reported the incident to a non-emergency police line. He claims that just days later, a member of the management team "shamed" him for the incident and told him he was being terminated, suggesting that Joseph made the whole thing up.

The suit claims that due to the termination, Joseph suffered from PTSD and economic loss. He is suing for retaliation, wrongful termination and sexual harassment, and that damages be determined by a jury, as per variety.com.

