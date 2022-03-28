Will Smith grooves after winning Best Actor Award at Oscars after party- WATCH

The very famous Will Smith bagged the Best Actor awards at the Oscars 2022. After winning the award, he took a victory lap and celebrated at the Oscars after party.

Dancing to his own hits like Summertime as his wife Jada Pinkett Smith cheered him on, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that "it’s been a beautiful night." Smith seemed to be unbothered by the drama that happened on the Oscar stage earlier when he slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith had previously talked about her hair loss due to alopecia.

Remorseful #WillSmith smith crying in a corner after his #Oscar fiasco.



Cheer up will, maybe dance while holding your oscar? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZIjFf9jpqf — Aniket Jaiswal (@aniketjazz) March 28, 2022

Smith entered the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party with not only his wife but children Willow, Trey and Jaden in tow and other friends. As per The Hollywood Reporter, once inside, he was embraced by the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe, and Trevor Noah, who gave Smith a long hug as he talked in his ear. The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Also Read: Will Smith's son Jaden Smith opens up on Chris Rock slap incident at Oscars 2022

For the unversed, when Rock took the stage to deliver the winners of the best documentary feature award, the conversation began. Before announcing the winner, Rock made a joke about Pinkett-Smith, joking that she could star in the "G.I. Jane" sequel, which she rolled her eyes at.

The joke was about Pinkett Smith's shaved head due to the autoimmune disorder alopecia, but it didn't go down well with Smith, who stormed up to the stage and punched Rock, leaving the audience stunned.

After receiving the jab from the actor, Rock said, "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me." Once he reached back to his seat, Smith shouted at Rock, saying, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!".

The actor referenced the incident in his emotional acceptance speech, summing it up as "love will make you do crazy things".

"I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people... You got to be able to take abuse, you got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile and you got pretend like that's okay. Thank you Denzel (Washington), who said to me a few minutes ago... He said, 'at your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.” (With inputs from ANI)