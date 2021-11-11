Headlines

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women's Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

'Statue of Oneness' unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Hollywood

Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, video goes VIRAL

As part of a new YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey, Will Smith uses Burj Khalifa's 2,909 stairs to complete a cardio workout.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 10:19 AM IST

One of the world's most bankable actors, an Oscar-nominee, TV producer and Grammy award-winner, 'Men In Black' star Will Smith needs no introduction. Will, who started off his career at 17, is one of the most sought-after celebrities across the globe today and has ticked off more milestones in his decades-long career than most artists see in a lifetime. 

Another milestone that Will recently ticked was climbing on top of the world's tallest building, The Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Reportedly, it is the highest a person can reach on any man-made structure. 

As part of a new YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey, Will uses the tower's 2,909 stairs to complete a cardio workout and finishes off by climbing to the top of the iconic building's spire. The actor was accompanied by personal trainer Aaron Ferguson, and the video showed him ascending the 160 floors in 51 minutes his YouTube series "Best Shape of My Life."

In the video on his YouTube channel, Will is seen getting all sweaty and exhausted as he musters up the strength to complete his mission. And when he finally reaches the 160th floor, he realises there's more that he could accomplish. And so, strapped into a harness and wearing a helmet for protection, Will climbs a ladder to enter the building's spire, the 'individual highest point that a human being can be in a man-made structure on Earth.'

Watch the video here:

Will's docuseries focuses on the actor's fitness and health journey. The first two episodes of 'Best Shape of My Life' was released on November 8.

Will had made headlines back in May after he shared an unflattering shirtless photo on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life."

Later, Will took on the challenge to lose the weight that he had gained during the pandemic and his journey so far has been commendable. 

