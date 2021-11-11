Will Smith climbs to the top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, video goes VIRAL

As part of a new YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey, Will Smith uses Burj Khalifa's 2,909 stairs to complete a cardio workout.

One of the world's most bankable actors, an Oscar-nominee, TV producer and Grammy award-winner, 'Men In Black' star Will Smith needs no introduction. Will, who started off his career at 17, is one of the most sought-after celebrities across the globe today and has ticked off more milestones in his decades-long career than most artists see in a lifetime.

Another milestone that Will recently ticked was climbing on top of the world's tallest building, The Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Reportedly, it is the highest a person can reach on any man-made structure.

As part of a new YouTube series documenting his weight loss journey, Will uses the tower's 2,909 stairs to complete a cardio workout and finishes off by climbing to the top of the iconic building's spire. The actor was accompanied by personal trainer Aaron Ferguson, and the video showed him ascending the 160 floors in 51 minutes his YouTube series "Best Shape of My Life."

In the video on his YouTube channel, Will is seen getting all sweaty and exhausted as he musters up the strength to complete his mission. And when he finally reaches the 160th floor, he realises there's more that he could accomplish. And so, strapped into a harness and wearing a helmet for protection, Will climbs a ladder to enter the building's spire, the 'individual highest point that a human being can be in a man-made structure on Earth.'

Will's docuseries focuses on the actor's fitness and health journey. The first two episodes of 'Best Shape of My Life' was released on November 8.

Will had made headlines back in May after he shared an unflattering shirtless photo on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life."

Later, Will took on the challenge to lose the weight that he had gained during the pandemic and his journey so far has been commendable.