Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate: Academy condemns incident, starts 'formal review'

The group that hands out the Oscars on Monday condemned Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony and said it had started a formal review of the incident that cast a shadow over the film honors. Smith strode on stage during the live telecast and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife. Less than an hour later, Smith won Best Actor for his role in "King Richard."

In a statement on Monday, the 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it "condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show." "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law," the academy added.

The group's conduct policy states it is "categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination" and expects members to uphold the values "of respect for human dignity, inclusion, and a supportive environment that fosters creativity." Violations may result in suspension or expulsion from the organization, revocation of Oscars, or loss of eligibility for future awards, according to the policy.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents actors, called Smith's actions "unacceptable" and said it had been in touch with the academy and broadcaster ABC "to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed." As he accepted the Best Actor trophy, Smith apologized to the academy and fellow nominees, but not to Rock, and said he hoped he would be invited back.

It is rare but not unprecedented for the film academy to revoke membership. Producer Harvey Weinstein was expelled in 2017 after more than three dozen women accused him of sexual assault. Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski were kicked out in 2018. Cosby was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, though the conviction was overturned. Polanski admitted to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Studio executives were publicly silent about Smith on Monday. The 53-year-old actor has projects in the works with Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co, and Apple TV+. The companies did not respond to requests for comment. One of Hollywood`s most bankable stars, Smith has anchored lucrative film franchises such as 'Independence Day' and 'Men in Black'. His films have grossed more than $9 billion at global box offices, according to researcher Comscore.

Oscars producers had been hoping for a memorable night on Sunday to rebound from record-low ratings during the COVID-19 pandemic. They brought in three hosts, opened the show with Beyonce, and shortened some acceptance speeches. But it was Smith's outburst that went viral, with pictures and video ricocheting across social media.



Television viewership jumped sharply this year, to an average of 15.36 million people, a 56% boost from 2021, according to preliminary estimates. The feel-good movie "CODA" won Best Picture, marking a turning point in Hollywood because the film was streamed by Apple TV+ rather than debuting exclusively to theaters.

The New York Times, citing two anonymous industry officials, said there had been discussions about removing Smith from the Dolby Theatre after his attack on Rock. But time was short because the Best Actor award was fast approaching, one of the sources told the newspaper, and stakeholders had varying opinions on how to proceed.

Many Hollywood celebrities denounced Smith's actions. "Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did," filmmaker Rob Reiner said on Twitter. Others supported Smith for defending his wife. "That`s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you," comedian Tiffany Haddish told People magazine.