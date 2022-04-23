Will Smith arrives at Mumbai's Kalina airport, waves at paps

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Saturday, Hollywood actor Will Smith was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai. The videos and photos of Will meeting his fans and waving at the paps are going viral on social media. The actor was recently in news for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video and photo of the Hollywood actor on Instagram. Sharing the photo, the page wrote, “Wow Hollywood icon and recently in the news for the Oscars slap incident was snapped today in Mumbai at the private airport.”

As soon as this news circulated, fans started commenting on it. Some were happy to see the Man in Black actor, while other trolled him. One of the social media users wrote, “

After getting banned from oscars , will making his way to filmfare.” The second person mentioned, “Don't worry people he will not slap us. Nice guy.”

The third person wrote, “I am guessing where he is heading to....to meet Sadhguru.” The fourth person mentioned, “Seems like he is on infia tour for enlightenment after lots of stress and emotional damages to his personal life just like steve job visited to India in his down time.” Also read: Oscars 2022: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, says 'I reacted emotionally'

For the unversed, Will Smith had apologised to comedian Chris Rock for hitting him during the Oscar ceremony and said he was "out of line and was embarrassed".

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in his apology.