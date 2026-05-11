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Will Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci return for The Devil Wears Prada 3? Director David Frankel shares major update

Director David Frankel admitted that he never expected to return for The Devil Wears Prada 2 after the original movie in 2006. However, he said he would not completely shut the door on the third film. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprised their roles in the sequel.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 11, 2026, 05:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Will Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci return for The Devil Wears Prada 3? Director David Frankel shares major update
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci at The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere in New York
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Seems like director David Frankel is not ruling out the possibility of a third The Devil Wears Prada film anytime soon. After the strong response to The Devil Wears Prada 2, the filmmaker shared that he would "love" to revisit the popular characters again if the right opportunity comes along. The sequel recently brought back the original cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, 20 years after the first film was released in 2006. Following the film's box office success, talks around a possible third part have started once again among fans.

David Frankel teases The Devil Wears Prada 3

While speaking to Variety, Frankel admitted that he never expected to return for a second film after the original movie. However, he said he would not completely shut the door on another sequel. Talking about the possibility of coming back to the world of The Devil Wears Prada once again and spending time with the "wonderful actors" from the franchise, Frankel said, "Look, it took us 20 years to do this one. And I said, "Never again," and here we are. So, I certainly would never say, "Never again," again. Let's see what happens. If there was an opportunity to revisit the characters and to share a few months with these wonderful actors again, obviously, I'd love it."

David Frankle on adding references from The Devil Wears Prada into the sequel

Frankel also spoke about adding callbacks and references from the original movie into the sequel. From Andy brushing her teeth in the opening montage to the "identical belts" scene and the famous "cerulean sweater" reference, the filmmaker shared that several nostalgic moments were carefully added into the film. Speaking about balancing those references without overdoing them, he said, "There were little things, like the belts, that were late in the game additions. Other things, like the cerulean sweater and lines like, "A million girls would kill for this job," were easy to do. Then we had to go through and edit some out because [if there were] too many, you'd get a little annoyed with us."

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in theatres on May 1, 2026, and has received a positive response from critics as well as moviegoers. Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, and Kenneth Branagh are the new additions in the cast. The sequel follows Andy Sachs (Hathaway) as she helps Miranda Priestly (Streep) navigate a new media landscape and corporate threats to the survival of Runway magazine.

READ | The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci reunite at Met Gala 2026, know why Meryl Streep skipped fashion's biggest night

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'Parma still feels like the beginning': Arjun Kapoor celebrates 14 years of his debut film Ishaqzaade
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