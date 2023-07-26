Headlines

Explained: Why Christopher Nolan shot same scene in Oppenheimer in both in black-and-white and colour

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer features scenes in both black-and-white and colour. Explaining why the director chose to do this.

DNA Web Team

Jul 26, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer switches from black and white to colour every now and then. The three-hour film has multiple timelines and several scenes are depicted in full colour while others are in monochrome. But like with any Nolan film, the usage (or non-usage) of colour is not arbitrary or random. There is a reason behind it, one that Nolan himself explained in detail.

Black-and-white scenes are not all flashbacks

Upon initial viewing, many in the audience felt that the black-and-white scenes are from the flashback as the film opens with older J Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr) and then goes back to their younger selves. However, several scenes from the ‘past’ are in colour while many in the ‘present’ are in black-and-white. This means there is no past versus present demarcation for the selection of colour theme. In fact, there are several scenes that are shot in both colour and black-and-white. One particular meeting between Strauss and Oppenheimer appears twice in the film, once in colour and once in black-and-white.

Scenes in colour are from the protagonist’s perspective

According to the film’s production notes, which were accessed by Insider, the real reason the demarcation was done was to show which scenes are from the protagonist’s perspective. The colour scenes in the film are from Oppenheimer’s point of view while the black-and-white are from others’ perspective, chiefly Strauss. The production notes state: “Nolan decided that the scenes told through Oppenheimer's perspective would be in color (he also wrote them in the first person, an unconventional choice for a screenplay), with occasional cutaways to evocative, surreal imagery that symbolically expressed his interior world. The scenes that center on Strauss would be in black and white.”

Nolan even wrote the colour scenes in first person, an unusual choice for a script. Explaining his choice, he wrote in the production notes, “That was the challenge of the film: To tell the story of a person who was involved in what was ultimately an extraordinary destructive sequence of events, but done for the right reasons, and tell it from his point of view.”

Oppenheimer cast and crew

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role supported by an ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Brannagh, Rami Malek and others. The film is the first biopic from Nolan and is partially based on the book American Prometheus. Oppenheimer was released theatrically on July 21 to critical acclaim and has performed well at the box office.

