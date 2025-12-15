Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, as a homicide.

Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead Sunday afternoon at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Police have launched a homicide investigation into their deaths, which has shocked the film industry and fans around the world.

Officers arrived at the residence after receiving an emergency call and discovered the couple inside the home. Investigators are examining evidence at the scene, and the Los Angeles Police Department has assigned its Robbery-Homicide Division to the case. Authorities have not released many details and say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Nick Reiner: A prime suspect in the deaths of Rob and Michele?

In the hours following the discovery, reports emerged that family members, including the couple’s son Nick Reiner, were questioned as part of standard procedure. However, police have not publicly named any suspect, nor have they confirmed any arrests or filed charges. Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues. The Reiner family released a short statement saying they are devastated by the sudden loss and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

About Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner was best known for playing Michael 'Meathead' Stivic on the landmark sitcom All in the Family. He later became one of Hollywood’s most respected directors, making beloved films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men. He also co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment and remained active in filmmaking, politics, and social causes throughout his life.

Born in the Bronx and raised in Hollywood, Reiner was the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner. He is survived by his children Jake, Nick, and Romy, and his adopted daughter Tracy Reiner. As investigators continue their work, authorities say more information will be released when it is verified.