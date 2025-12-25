FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

HOLLYWOOD

Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small? Imani Smith's 35-year-old boyfriend, charged with murdering Lion King actor

Jordan D. Jackson-Small was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Imani's passing. Second-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Imani Dia Smith, popularly known for playing Young Yala in The Lion King, passed away at 25. She was found critically injured with multiple stabbing wounds on December 21, 2025. The police found the former Broadway child actress in a critical condition following a fatal attack on her. The horrifying details of the killing broke the hearts of Emani's near and dear ones, as her ex-boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, is charged with murdering Imani. After an initial investigation, Jordan D. Jackson-Small was found to be connected to her death. 

Who is Jordan D. Jackson-Small?

Jordan D. Jackson-Small is a 35-year-old man from Edison, New Jersey. Smith's aunt, Kira Helper, who set up a GoFundMe to support her family, confirmed to police that "Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other before the incident, thus it was not a random act of violence." There is not much information available about Jordan D. Jackson-Small. Further investigation will reveal more information to the public. However, Jordan is charged with first-degree murder charges alongside child endangerment and weapons offences. It is being reported that he stabbed the former Lion King actress during an argument at their home, leading to her death.

Is Jordan D. Jackson the father of Imani's 3-year-old child?

Imani Dia Smith is survived by a three-year-old son. The former child star's parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, and her two younger siblings. Although Jordan D Jackson is facing child endangerment charges from the incident, there is no official confirmation about him being the biological father of Imani Smith's three-year-old child. The GoFundMe started by Smith's family notes that the child was present but unharmed. It directs funds to her parents for care without naming the father or linking Jackson-Small biologically. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
