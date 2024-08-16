Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death

Jasveen Sangha, a 41-year-old Indian-origin woman, is called the Ketamine Queen of US, and has been charged with the death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death
Jasveen Sangha has been charged in Matthew Perry's death
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The death of Friends star Matthew Perry sent shockwaves across the world. The beloved actor was 54 and had been battling anxiety and depression for years, having overcome severe addiction in his 30s. However, by all accounts, Perry was on the mend and positive. The death, which was later attributed to ketamine overdose, gave rise to an investigation into who supplied Perry with the drugs. The US authorities have now arrested seven people in connection with the case, including an Indian-origin woman called the Ketamine Queen of US.

    Who is Jasveen Sangha, the Ketamine Queen of US?

    41-year-old Jasveen Sangha is one of the seven people charged in connection with the death of Matthew Perry due to ketamine overdose. According to authorities, Sangha was known as the "Ketamine Queen" and sold the doses that killed Perry from her "stash house" in North Hollywood. Sangha, along with another defendant Dr. Salvador Plasencia, has pleaded not guilty in US District Court in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

    Jasveen Sangha is an Indian-origin woman living in California, who earned the name of Ketamine Queen by allegedly selling ketamine and meth out of her North Hollywood “stash house”. As per New York Post, the California federal indictment that was made public Thursday said Sangha had been selling ketamine and meth as early as June 14, 2019. Sangha continued to peddle the dangerous drugs until she was busted on March 19 for selling meth in a prior unrelated case. A New York Times report said that in the raid on Sangha’s home, the federal authorities had seized 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and close to 2,000 meth pills.  She had been out on $100,000 bond since March, as per court records.

    What is ketamine?

    Ketamine is a short-acting anesthetic with hallucinogenic properties, sometimes prescribed to treat depression and anxiety but also abused by recreational users. As per reports, Perry had been getting ketamine infusion treatment for his anxiety. But he was also sourcing the drug from other sources and as per court documents, had bought 20 vials of the drug from Sangha for $55,000 (Rs 45 lakh).

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

    Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

    Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

    Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

    Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

    How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

    How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

    In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement