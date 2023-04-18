White Bird trailer: Helen Mirren-starrer war drama delves deeper into back story of Julian from Wonder

White Bird

The trailer of White Bird, a prequel/spin-off and companion piece to Wonder, was released on Tuesday. The war drama follows Julian, the character first seen in 2017’s Wonder and is based on the famous graphic novel White Bird written by RJ Palacio (also the writer of Wonder). The trailer was praised by fans, who called it the most-awaited movie of the year.

The trailer of White Bird showcases a glimpse of what follows in the transformative journey of Julian (Bryce Gheisar), a young boy who has struggled to fit in since he was expelled from his previous school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman, who was bullied because of face deformity.

The film also stars Orlando Schwerdt, Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, and will embark upon a lovely journey that shows how one act of kindness can live on. It will also document Julian`s transformation with the help of his grandmother, revealing her own story of courage and love during her youth in Nazi-occupied France.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “I love this! Looks so good. We need more films on love, kindness and compassion.” Another wrote, “I cannot wait for this!!!! My daughter and I just finished the book , and have read Wonder as well as Auggie and Me.”

Wonder, directed by Stephen Chbosky, was a coming-of-age drama based on RJ Palacio’s graphic novel Wonder. Starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Noah Jupe, Izabela Vidovic, Bryce Gheisar, and Daveed Diggs, the film was a critical and commercial success, earning on Oscar nomination and making over $300 million at the box office on a $20 million budget.

Directed by Marc Foster with a screenplay by Mark Bomback, White Bird is a Lionsgate/Mandeville Films production, and is presented by Lionsgate in collaboration with Participant and 2DUX2 Productions. The film will be released worldwide on August 25.

(With IANS inputs)