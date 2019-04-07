While 'Sucker' continues to top charts, The Jonas Brothers drop new song 'Cool'

"Lately, I've been feeling so cool, Top to the bottom, just cool." Jonas Brothers' new music video 'Cool' is out now and is all set to make you groove to its tune. Nick Jonas posted a small clip from the video on Instagram and wrote: "#CoolVideo Out Now ".

Nick also shared a selfie boomerang with his consort Priyanka Chopra. The couple could be seen clinking glasses.

The video has been directed by Anthony Mandler and produced by Kim Bradshaw. The song starts with the brothers sitting together in identical clothes and is adorned with colourful sets and costumes.

So far, the official music video has been viewed 8,865,822 times and has garnered 887 K likes. Jonas Brothers' last song was 'Sucker', which came out on February 28 and featured the trio with their partners.