Travelxp has released its new heartwarming holiday documentary, All I Want for Christmas on December 16th. This touching documentary follows Ksenia and her 10-year-old daughter, Anastasia, refugees from Ukraine now living in Norway. As Christmas nears, Anastasia struggles with homesickness for the family they left behind. To bring her daughter joy, Ksenia takes Anastasia on a special trip to Finland - the world’s happiest country - where they have the chance to meet Santa Claus himself.

All I Want for Christmas explores themes of resilience, healing, and the true spirit of the holiday season. Set against Finland’s breathtaking snowy landscapes, the film follows Ksenia and Anastasia as they embark on an unforgettable journey to rediscover hope and the magic of Christmas. With its intimate storytelling and stunning cinematography, the documentary offers an emotional look at their highs and lows, conveying a universal message of light and love even in the most challenging times.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the documentary seamlessly blends heartfelt storytelling with artistic precision. Singh’s unique approach elevates the narrative, creating a visually captivating and emotionally resonant experience for viewers.

Nisha Chothani, Founder & Director of Travelxp, said, "The story of Ksenia and Anastasia is a powerful reminder of the hope and joy that can still be found in difficult circumstances. We are pleased to share their journey this Christmas and hope it resonates with viewers around the world."

Filmed in Travelxp’s signature 4K HDR quality, All I Want for Christmas reflects the network’s dedication to delivering immersive, visually stunning content. Available in 100+ countries and reaching more than 200+ million homes, Travelxp continues to inspire and celebrate global cultures through its original series.

The Embassy of Finland together with the Embassy of Ukraine, the Embassy of Norway, Travelxp, and SIFFCY hosted a special screening of All I Want for Christmas. This event was attended by ambassadors from Finland, Norway, and Ukraine, alongside academicians and renowned journalists, to celebrate the film’s powerful message of love and resilience.

