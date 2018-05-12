'Where is my Doctor Strange backpack?' asks Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch wants 'Doctor Strange' merchandise range

Benedict Cumberbatch has one of the most memorable role in 'Avengers Infinity War' but the actor is not happy that all of his Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) co-stars have their own merchandise range - but he does not.

Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the MCU, says he felt the need to have his merchandise when Tom Hiddleston (Loki) showed him the range of products inspired by his character, reported RadioTimes magazine.

''This is a point of contention. Tom Hiddleston, he comes back from doing Thor and he's like, 'Look, dude!' And he's got a Thor lunchbox, a Thor slurpy cup and Thor backpacks.

"And there's Spider-Man backpacks and Hulk backpacks too. And I'm like, 'I'm a Marvel superhero too! Where's my Dr. Strange backpack for Christ's sake? Where's my merch I can bloody manipulate time. I can fly! Kids need to realise the potential value of having a Dr Strange backpack," the 41-year-old actor joked.

Cumberbatch was last seen as Doctor Strange in "Avengers: Infinity War".