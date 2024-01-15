When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Emmy Awards 2024 in India.

The 75th Emmy Awards is all set to take place on January 15 after a delay due to the Hollywood labour disputes. The event will celebrate the best in American television programming from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

The 75th edition of the prestigious award show was originally slated for September 2023 but faced an unprecedented delay due to Hollywood labour disputes. The ceremony will unfold live at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The show will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, the actor and comedian, who is best known for his performance in the Emmy-Award-winning comedy series Black-ish and memorable roles in films like "Kangaroo Jack," The Departed, Transformers, and Small Town Crime.

When and Where to Watch in India

The Lionsgate Play will be offering live-streaming for the Indian audience. The 75th edition of the award show kicks off at 6:30 am IST on January 16, Tuesday.

List of Presenters

The presenters of the 75th edition of Emmy Awards include Jason Bateman, Quinta Brunson, Stephen Colbert, Dame Joan Collins, Jon Cryer, Charlie Day, Jodie Foster, Marla Gibbs, Brett Goldstein, Jon Hamm, Taraji P. Henson, Glenn Howerton, Ken Jeong, Rob McElhenney, Joel McHale, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Holland Taylor, Juno Temple, Taylor Tomlinson and Hannah Waddingham.

Emmy Awards 2024 nominees

Last year, on July 12, they revealed the full list of nominees for the Emmy Awards. Succession bagged the most nominations with 27, and Last of Us with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, along with The White Lotus, were also in the running. However, the final season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and one of the brilliant shows The Bear has the most nominations in the comedy categories.