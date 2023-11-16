What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

What If season 2 has released its official trailer and fans simply can't wait for it.

The much-anticipated trailer of Marvel’s critically-acclaimed aniated series What If...? was released on Wednesday night. The series, which tells different stories of alternate universe different from the main continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was loved by fans in season 1. The second season promises to tell more unique stories that get crazier and zanier with several fan favourites returning.

The trailer opens with Black Panther and Ant-Man cautiously gauging a threat, who appears to be a young boy with some strange powers. This has fans wondering if the MCU is introducing mutants through the series. The action-filled trailer has a voiceover from the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who says he does not ‘do sequels’ but he was forced to return because ‘things are getting razy in the Multiverse’.

The trailer does not indicate much but gives glimpses of large-scale battles, a spectacular other-worldly battle race, and several old favourites returning, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and a different variation of Hulk, all red this time. The show also reintroduces Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), a character introduced in season 1 and also hinted at in the successful MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The trailer indeed has fans excited, who are calling it the ‘absolute best part of MCU’. Many comments have said that the show is single-handedly responsible for keeping the franchise afloat amid disappointing films like The Marvels.

Another thing that has the fans excited is the show’s release pattern. Most MCU shows follow a weekly release schedule with episodes releasing on Disney+ (and Disney+ Hotstar in India) every Wednesday. But What If season 2 will see its nine episodes release daily, starting December 22.