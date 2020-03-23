Week after testing positive, 'James Bond' actor Olga Kurylenko says she's cured of coronavirus

James Bond Quantum of Solace actress and Ukrainian model Olga Kurylenko had revealed last week that she was tested positive for the coronavirus. However, today Olga revealed that she has now completely recovered.

The actress broke the news to her followers through an Instagram post on Sunday, in which she gave a breakdown of her illness before stating she was now free of the virus. The post featured a picture of her cradling her son in front of a fireplace while wearing a mask.

"I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings then it completely goes away for the day!" Olga said.

She further revealed that she is now using her time to spend quality time with her son. "I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son."

On March 16, the Quantum of Solace star joined a growing list of international celebrities who've been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 40-year-old model said she had been ill for "almost a week". In a caption wrote alongside a photo showing a view through a window, Olga wrote, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"