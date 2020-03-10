'Watched them face their fears with resolute bravery': Angelina Jolie opens up on her two daughters undergoing surgery

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

From Akshay Kumar to Anand Mahindra: Everyone celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'Watched them face their fears with resolute bravery': Angelina Jolie opens up on her two daughters undergoing surgery

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Angelina Jolie shared that two of her six children had undergone surgery last year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 04:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Angelina Jolie has shared that two of her six children have undergone surgery in the last year.

On Sunday, the actor revealed in a first-person essay in Time that two of her daughters have had recent 'medical challenges' that resulted in surgery, reports people.com.

The essay, "Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women's Day," begins with her sharing her family's recent health issues. "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for hip surgery," wrote Jolie.

"They know that I am writing this because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of," she added.

While the Maleficent actor referred directly to 15-year-old Zahara, she didn't specify which of her two younger daughters underwent hip surgery. However, people.com confirmed that Shiloh, 13, was photographed walking on crutches over the weekend while out shopping with her mother and sister, Vivienne, 11. Zahara was also seen stepping out after her surgeries, attending Cirque du Soleil with her family, where she was seen wearing an IV drip.

According to a source from the hospital, Jolie has been by her kids' side for the past two months as they were in and out of the hospital. She's been in her pyjamas, in the pediatric ward, by their side," the source added.

In her essay, Jolie went on to describe the sweet way all three of her daughters stepped up to care for one another amid the surgeries. She wrote, "I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."

She then praised her girls for their strength. "I also watched them face their fears with resolute bravery," Jolie said, adding, "We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breath [sic] through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it."

The star also gave her three boys - Maddox, 18, Pax, 16 and Knox, 11, a special shout-out, writing that they have also helped look after their sisters and that they have been 'supportive and sweet'.

She concluded the essay with a message. "My wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community," Jolie wrote.

Jolie shares her six children with former husband Brad Pitt. The couple split after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE