Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child together.

Actor couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are set to become parents. Waterhouse, also a singer-songwriter, on Sunday took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by revealing her growing baby bump.

Several videos of the singer, dressed in a glittery pink minidress and a feathery coat, are circulating on social media. 'I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on,' Waterhouse can be heard saying in one of the clips.

Suki Waterhouse announces she's pregnant at a concert in Mexico City.



This is Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson's first child.

She then goes to open her coat to reveal a baby bump. 'I'm not sure if it's working,' she quipped before beginning her music performance. According to People magazine, Waterhouse (31) and 'The Batman' star Pattinson (37) have been dating since 2018. PTI RDS RDS RDS.

Fans have reacted to the news, one of them wrote, "I was at that concert everyone had molly sweats." The second one said, "That coat is not it." The third one said, "Nooooooooo, it's should've been me!!" The third one said, "Their baby is going to be so gorgeous!!!" The fourth one said, "Hey , today i will make pizza carbonara, What about you?" (With inputs from PTI)