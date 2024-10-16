Nick Jonas runs off stage and halts the Prague concert to protect himself. Fans question security.

Nick Jonas along with his brothers Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, performed in Prague on Tuesday as part of their ongoing world tour. A video of the singer halting the show mid-way and running off the stage.

On Wednesday, Instagram user Jonas Daily News shared a video of Nick Jonas halting his concert in Prague, running off the stage with his security following him. In another clip, a red laser light was seen aimed at Nick's head. Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were still on the stage when Nick ran away.

The caption of the post wrote, “The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight plague when/someone in the audience

pointed a laser aimed at Nick. The person was removed from the venue and the show continued…I'm glad Nick and the rest of the best is safe.” However, no official statement has been mad by the Jonas Brothers about the incident yet.

Netizens questioned the security at the concert after the video went viral. One of the comments read, “Absolutely terrifying.” Another user commented, “How did a person make it past through security with a laser?” Another user commented, “I am so glad they are ok. How dare they do that.” Another commented, “What in the hell.”

This video comes a day after Nick Jonas returned to social media after a brief hiatus. Sharing a picture, the singer wrote, “. The singer captioned the post, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Jonas is currently living her Bollywood dream during a campaign shoot in Switzerland. The actress shared some stunning images of enjoying in the snow and flaunting her curves in a bodycon dress. Her post went viral on social media.

