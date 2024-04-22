Twitter
Hollywood

Watch: Nicki Minaj almost gets hit by object on stage during Detroit show, throws it back into crowd; video goes viral

Nicki Minaj blocked the object with her hand before bending to pick it up and tossing it back into the audience during her Detroit show.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 11:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nicki Minaj throwing object back into crowd (Images: Twitter)
Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj was not happy during her performance when a fan tossed an item at her onstage, reported People. The singer was performing on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when a fan threw an object at her from the crowd.

In the videos and pictures going viral on social media, the rapper, 41, could be seen performing in Detroit on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when a pink item was launched at her from the crowd, according to People. Minaj, who was singing her smash song Starships, blocked the object with her hand before bending to pick it up and tossing it back into the audience. The singer was taken aback by the occasion, glancing back with her mouth wide before continuing to perform.

The Barbie World singer is the latest in a line of stars to have an item thrown at them onstage. In June 2023, Bebe Rexha was hit on the forehead with a phone during her concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. The New York District Attorney's Office stated at the time that Nicolas Malvanga was arrested on various misdemeanour charges, including two instances of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment.

"This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you", Charlie Puth wrote on X after Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were hit during concerts, reported People.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

