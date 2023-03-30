Watch: Game of Thrones' Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams attends Dior's Mumbai show, netizens drop funny comments

Maisie Williams

Actress Maisie Williams who's popularly known for playing Arya Stark in the popular Game of Thrones attended the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show on Thursday. The mega event was held in Mumbai's Gateway of India, and it was attended by the biggest names from Bollywood.

Celebs including Rekha, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Natasha Poonawala, were among the attendees. As soon as Maisie arrived on the red carpet of the event, media photographers recognised her and asked her to pose. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, and captioned it, "Wow #aryastark of #gameofthrones is here."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens made a joke out of her appearance. A netizen wrote, "Can't wait to see chapri influencers doing cringe dance with them." Another netizen wrote, "Desh badal raha hai or aage badd raha hai (The country is changing and going to places)." A user wrote, "Actually she is pretty." Several users dropped heart emojis.

Before the main event, Willaims shared her excitement on social media. Maisie will be joining actress Freida Pinto for the fashion brand Dior's Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India on Thursday.

The Game of Thrones star took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her hotel room in Mumbai and seemed dazzled after seeing Indian decor. The clip shows Maisie, dressed in a white and brown T-shirt and a bucket hat showing her face to the camera. She also has a teeka on her forehead and a beaded necklace.



Williams showed her room in the video. She points at a picture of Lord Krishna on a wall and then pans the camera to floral rangolis on the floor. "I just got to Mumbai and I am losing my mind a little bit," she says. The actress runs to the dining table which has goodies from Dior. "So many little gifts," she said. She then shared a picture of herself sitting in a bathtub posing with a thumbs-up sign.