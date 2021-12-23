Watch - BTS twerks on Nora Fatehi's 'Kamariya', video goes viral

The South Korean boy band BTS is a pop culture phenomenon. The official fandom dedicated to the Bangtan Boys is called A.R.M.Y. which stands for stands for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth". A mashup video from one of the members from BTS A.R.M.Y. has now gone viral.

The edited mashup video features the seven members of the group grooving to the hit track 'Kamariya' from Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree'. The song from 2018 horror-comedy had popular actress Nora Fatehi twerking on the beats composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Check out the viral video

Recently, a similar edited video had gone viral in which the pop group was seen grooving to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from the film ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Watch the viral video



BTS had recently sold 214,000 tickets and amassed over 33.3 million dollars from their amazing four-night concerts in Los Angeles held on November 27-28 and December 1-2. These were the first concerts that the pop group had organised in last two years since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bangtan Boys were also in the news recently when each of the seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - created their individual accounts on Instagram. V aka Kim Taehyung created two Guinness World Records in this process - first by becoming the fastest individual to reach 1 million followers in just 43 minutes and second, fastest person to reach 10 million followers in 4 hours 52 minutes on Instagram.