'Was a shame': Fans react to major blunder in 'Harry Potter Reunion'

‘Harry Potter’ cast has been making headlines ever since they announced the 20th Anniversary reunion which is not streaming on Amazon Prime. The fans were excited and happy about the same.

However, a social media user noticed a blunder in the ‘Harry Potter reunion’. A photo of a little girl who was wearing 'Minnie Mouse ears' was shown on the screen during a segment, it was supposed to be Emma Watson’s childhood pic. But a Twitter user @vee_delmonico99 noticed that it was Emma Roberts in the pic, not Emma Watson.

She took to Instagram and mentioned, “GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON.” She also shared the screenshots of the actual post.

Emma Roberts had shared the same picture in 2012 with the caption, “Minnie mouse ears!”, on her Instagram profile. However, it is not easy to believe that the makers made this mistake.

Social media users reacted to the blunder. One of them wrote, “omfg they showed this photo and I was like…that doesnt look like her? Lol.”

omfg they showed this photo and I was like…that doesnt look like her? lol — im so tiredt (@itsmissbeehole) January 2, 2022

ok but using emma roberts as a child like it was emma watson on #ReturnToHogwarts was a shame — emma watson (@aliciaviknder) January 1, 2022

One social media user said, “I knew something didn't look right lmao!!! How did this happen Hilarious.” Another person tweeted, “But my goodness, couldn’t the producers/writers/whoever fact check? They showed a picture of young Emma Roberts thinking it’s Emma Watson.”

A username @HPANA tweeted, “Can’t decide if this was on purpose to generate hate views (for promotion) or if it’s a hilariously bad error by Warner Bros. in the production of their Harry Potter retrospective: They used a photo of actress Emma Roberts as a child instead of Emma Watson.” For the unversed, Emma Roberts, who was last seen in ‘Holidate’, became a mother to a baby boy last year.